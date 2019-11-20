Pete Buttigieg slammed on Twitter for 'insensitive' Holocaust memorial photo: 'This guy'

Mayor Pete Buttigieg was slammed on Twitter this week after a 2017 Instagram post of him at a Holocaust memorial in Berlin with the caption “This guy” resurfaced Sunday.

The presidential candidate’s husband, Chasten Buttigieg, posted the photo of Buttigieig at what appeared to be the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

Users on Twitter called the photo and caption “tone-deaf,” “inappropriate, “tasteless” and “disrespectful.”

“Honestly, I think it’s more the, uh, caption than the picture itself,” one Twitter user wrote. “Something about implying how dreamy your husband is with a Holocaust memorial as the backdrop comes off as a bit tone-deaf, so it’s actually a decent microcosm of the Buttigieg campaign.”

NBC reporter Ben Kesslen first tweeted a screenshot of the post, writing “is this….at the holocaust memorial in berlin….” on Sunday.

Although considered disrespectful, tourists frequently take photos at Holocaust memorials and concentration camps like Auschwitz.

Not everyone was offended by the photo. Some Twitter users saw the picture as harmless and the criticism politically motivated.

“He looks more respectful than most people who visit the memorial nowadays,” one user wrote. “Anyone who’s been there can attest.”

“As someone who lost relatives in the Holocaust, including my great grandparents, your using this to smear Pete is absolutely appalling to me. Try a little self-reflection,” another user commented on Kesslen’s post.

Buttigieg’s campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.