PETA asks Ocasio-Cortez to promote ‘healthy vegan’ food policies

The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has sent a letter to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., praising her push for a Green New Deal and asking the congresswoman to promote more vegan food policies.

The combative activist group made its case to Ocasio-Cortez to help it “reclaim the Earth.” It wants to limit the country’s dependence on an animal food supply to help curb greenhouse emissions and provide Americans with what the group called “healthful eating.”

“Because animal agriculture not only is devastating to animals but also poisons the environment and makes Americans sick, what we need is a Vegan Green New Deal,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement. “PETA hopes Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will promote equity, environmental justice, health, and kindness by recognizing the need for vegan food policies.”

The Green New Deal proposed by Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats recently made headlines for a reference to “farting cows.” In a recent TV appearance, Ocasio-Cortez said “Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

The unprecedented plan, which calls for a sweeping overhaul of the economy and energy sector over 10 years, comes with an expensive price tag estimated at $93 trillion — or about $600,000 per household, according to a study by the American Action Forum.

Ocasio-Cortez has yet to respond to the PETA letter.

Meanwhile, PETA has recently come under fire for calling fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld “our old nemesis” following his death last week, and again for comments criticizing the late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin after Google honored him on what would have been his 57th birthday.