Peru McDonald's franchisee faulted for safety violations after employees electrocuted

Peru‘s Labor Ministry has found Arcos Dorados, McDonald’s Latin American franchisee, guilty of health and safety law violations following the deaths of two teenage employees who were electrocuted, rattling the country and prompting calls for workplace reforms.

The labor watchdog recommended a $254,000 fine following the deaths of Alexandra Porras, 18, and Carlos Campos, 19, for six “very serious” violations, Reuters reported Thursday.

Porras and Campos were electrocuted by a loose cable earlier this month while cleaning the kitchen during an overnight shift at one of the fast-food locations in Lima. Porras was electrocuted from a drink machine, and Campos caught the shock when he went to help her.

Their deaths prompted all McDonald’s locations in the country to shut down to allow employees to mourn, and the incident has since led to public demonstrations.

Protesters have demanded better work conditions, while critics say the country’s economic growth has left workers vulnerable to exploitation.

Labor Minister Sylvia Caceres said a new system requiring several spot inspections of businesses each year will replace the current one where only one is conducted annually.

“We have to discourage companies that violate labor standards,” Caceres said

Arcos Dorados said last week that its McDonald’s in Lima would remain closed until it finished its own investigation. The company operates all of Peru’s 29 McDonald’s restaurants.

The company did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.