Person of interest in New York college student's death fled to Nicaragua, police say

An ex-boyfriend of a Binghamton University nursing student who died last week fled to Nicaragua before police discovered the 22-year-old woman’s body in an off-campus residence, officials said on Monday.

Orlando E. Tercero, 22, was identified as the person of interest in the death of Haley Anderson, a senior at the State University of New York at Binghamton, police said, according to FOX40. Anderson’s body was found while police were responding to a request for a welfare check Friday afternoon.

Tercero, also a nursing student, previously had a romantic relationship with Anderson. The extent of their relationship was not disclosed. He fled to Nicaragua just before Anderson was found dead.

“This incident and the circumstances of the death was not a random act or involving the conduct of a stranger,” Binghamton police said in an earlier news release.

Anderson’s cause of death was not released. The 22-year-old, who was expected to graduate in May, was described by friends as a “very good girl.”

“She was a very good girl. She was friendly, joked around, we had a good time together,” Athena Anadnostakos, who was Anderson’s co-worker at Jazzman’s Cafe on campus, told FOX40.

Binghamton University said it was “deeply saddened” by Anderson’s death. The university’s Decker School of Nursing canceled classes on Monday to mourn her death, according to WBNG.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support Anderson’s family.