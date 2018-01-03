People in Oregon lose it over new gas pumping law

Oregon is notorious for many things.

No sales tax and Hells Canyon, for example.

But, it’s also one of two states in the nation where it’s illegal for people to pump their own gas. Recently the Oregon State Legislature passed a law allowing gas stations in rural communities to offer self-serve fueling which state officials say should impact around 40,000 people and it didn’t take long for people in Oregon to take to social media to show their frustration.

“I’ve lived in this state all my life and I REFUSE to pump my own gas,” one Facebook user wrote. “I had to do it once in California while visiting my brother and almost died doing it. This [is] a service only qualified people should perform. I will literally park at the pump and wait until someone pumps my gas. I can’t even.”

Others expressed their frustration with the prospect of pumping their own fuel in inclement weather and unsanitary conditions.

“Yuck,” one Facebook user wrote. “Pumping my [own] fuel in freezing temperatures and handling an nasty ole fuel nozzle that 50 other people have touched that day (and who knows what cooties are on there), no thank you. It’s nice to not have to pump your own fuel.”

One Facebook user said they were worried about how people with disabilities or children would deal with the law change.

“Disabled, seniors, people with young children in the car need help,” one Facebook user wrote. “Not to mention getting out of your car with transients around and no feeling safe too. This is a very bad idea.”

Still, others expressed concern about the possible health side effects.

“Does no one consider the cumulative effects of breathing in small amounts of gas over time,” one Facebook user wrote. “Lung cancer rates will skyrocket. Who knows how this will effect other body systems.”

Suffice to say, the Internet did not wait long to respond to the concerned Oregonians on social media.

“It’s like those people in the infomercials who can’t perform menial tasks,” one Facebook user wrote. “‘Do yo have trouble pumping your own gas?’ *guy grabs pump handle and sprays himself in the face* ‘Then do we have the state for YOU!”

Some Facebook users sarcastically talked about their first time fueling up.

“I was forced to pump my parents gas when I was 10 years old, I even somehow managed to fight off the savages and make it inside the store to pay with cash.”

Even people from other countries chimed in.

“I like in the UK where everybody, ‘pumps their own gas,'” another Facebook user wrote. “I’m really struggling to equate a society that literally has it’s gas pumped for them though…my brain hurts.”

Suffice to say, how people fueling up in rural communities in Oregon actually handle the new option remains to be seen.