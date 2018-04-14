Pentagon: US, allies launched 105 missiles in Syria, 'successfully' hit all three targets

The Pentagon said Saturday that the U.S.-led allied missile strikes in Syria successfully hit all three targets and have “significantly crippled” Syrian President Bashar Assad’s ability to make more chemical weapons.

“I think we dealt them a severe blow,” Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at the Pentagon after the overnight bombing. “We’ve attacked the heart of the Syrians’ chemical weapons program.”

McKenize identified the targets as Barzah Research and Development, the Him Shinshar Chemical Weapons Storage Site and the Him Shinshar Bunker Facility. He also said 105 missiles were launched by air and sea.

The strike was launched in response to evidence that the Assad regime killed civilians in an April 7 chemical attack, the latest in country’s years-long civil war.

McKenzie, a Marine Corps general, said he has no reports of civilian casualties following the U.S.-led strikes and that the attacks overnight Friday were launched from U.S., France and United Kingdom aircraft and ships, including those in the Red Sea and eastern Mediterranean Sea.

“It’s intolerable for a civilized nation to use chemical weapons,” Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said Saturday. “This is a regime that murders its people daily.”

White also said the United States is “very confident” that the Assad regime was behind the chemical weapons attack on civilians.

The Pentagon official said the allied forces’ attack was met with no resistance.