Pentagon to evaluate legality of putting troops at US-Mexico border

The Pentagon‘s independent investigations office announced Tuesday that it will evaluate the legality of the Trump administration’s use of the military at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Glenn Fine, the acting inspector general (IG) of the Defense Department who had served as the Justice Department IG for 11 years, said his probe will assess several aspects of the military’s border mission, which some in Congress call a misuse of the military.

Under federal law, the military may not be used for domestic law enforcement purposes. The Trump administration’s view is that the troops are in a national security role at the southern border.

In a letter to Fine in September, 33 House members urged an investigation into what they called the “misuse and politicization” of the military at the border.

Fine said he will look at what the troops are doing at the border, what training they received for the mission, and whether their use at the border is legal.

For more than a year, several thousand active-duty troops have been stationed along the border to perform various missions.

The troops have erected wire barriers, assisted with border surveillance and performed other functions in support of the Department of Homeland Security.

Also Tuesday, a federal judge in Texas blocked the Trump administration from using $3.6 billion earmarked for the military to fund border wall construction.

The Trump administration is expected to appeal Tuesday’s decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.