Pentagon spokeswoman under inspector general investigation

U.S. officials say Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’ public affairs chief is being investigated after allegations that she misused her authority and used her staff for personal business.

In a statement Tuesday, the Pentagon acknowledged an “ongoing review” of Dana W. White by the department’s inspector general but had no other comment.

The officials, who requested anonymity to discuss details of the investigation, say White is alleged to have routinely used her personal staff to run errands, get her laundry, pick up lunch, and help with other appointments.

They say she also is accused of retaliating against staff, and transferring employees out of their jobs without cause, including after staff complained about the tasks. Complaints were filed by at least two former employees.

White declined to comment.