Pentagon says transgender people can enlist starting in January, after court order

The Pentagon plans to allow transgender people to enlist in the military starting Jan. 1, Pentagon officials confirmed to Fox News, after a federal court ordered the military to do so despite opposition from President Trump.

The president over the summer announced, via Twitter, a ban on transgender servicemembers. But the directive has since been challenged in the courts, and a federal judge last month said the U.S. military must accept them starting Jan. 1.

The new policy reflects growing legal pressure on the issue and the difficult hurdles the federal government would have to cross to enforce Trump’s demand. Two federal courts already have ruled against it.

Potential transgender recruits will still have to overcome a lengthy and strict set of physical, medical and mental conditions that make it possible, though difficult, for them to join the armed services.

Maj. David Eastburn says the enlistment of transgender recruits will start Jan. 1 and go on amid the legal battles. The Department of Defense also is studying the issue.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.