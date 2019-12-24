Pentagon ID's New Jersey Green Beret killed in Afghanistan

An Army Special Forces soldier who was killed in action Monday in Afghanistan has been identified by the Pentagon as Taliban and American officials continue to engage in peace negotiations.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble of Washington Township N.J., was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., the Department of Defense said in a statement. He was engaged in combat operations in Afghanistan’s Kunduz Province when he suffered fatal injuries.

“Sgt. 1st Class Goble was more than just a member of the 7th Special Forces Group, he was a brother to us, and a beloved family member to the Northwest Florida community,” said group commander, Col. John Sannes.

No other details were released. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the deadly attack amid talks with American officials as both sides try to hammer out a peace deal.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, tweeted a U.S. soldier was killed in the Chardara district in northern Kunduz province where American and Afghan forces were carrying out a joint raid.

Mujahid said the insurgents had planted a roadside bomb that killed the service member. The Pentagon did not comment on Mujahid’s tweet.

The U.S. has reported 20 American deaths in Afghanistan this year. More than 2,400 U.S. service members have died in the 18-year-long conflict.

Goble’s death comes as Washington’s peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has tried to negotiate a peace settlement with the Taliban. U.S. officials want assurances that Afghanistan won’t be used as a hub for terrorist groups.

President Trump briefly ended the talks in September following the death of an American service member. Around 13,000 U.S. troops are currently deployed to Afghanistan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.