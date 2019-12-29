Pennsylvania woman who lit motor home on fire while wearing 'Act Crazy' shirt arrested, police say

Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a woman who allegedly set a motor home on fire before Christmas while wearing a shirt that had “Act Crazy” emblazoned across the front.

The Morrisville Borough Police Department said in a news release that Kimberly Zimmerman, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of arson and one count of criminal mischief in connection to fire.

The incident happened on Dec. 23, when authorities received a call around 8:48 a.m. of a motorhome on fire.

NEW YORK MACHETE STABBINGS AT HANUKKAH EVENT IN RABBI’S HOME RESULT IN 5 WOUNDED: REPORTS

During the investigation, officials said it was discovered that a woman identified as Zimmerman arrived in the area in a black Chevy sedan around 8:35 a.m., entered the motor home, and left just before it caught fire.

Zimmerman was captured on surveillance video right before fire officials arrived at the scene.

NEW YORK CITY MUGGING VICTIM, 60, DIES 3 DAYS AFTER BRUTAL CHRISTMAS EVE BEATING OVER $1

Officials said she was wearing a grey sweatshirt with the words “Act Crazy” that were emblazoned across the front, in addition to black pants and brown boots with tan fur.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The 32-year-old was sent to the Bucks County Prison in lieu of $75,000, 10 percent bail, according to the police department.