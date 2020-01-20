Pennsylvania woman injures 2 after allegedly driving into oncoming car as test of faith

A Pennsylvania woman allegedly drove her car into oncoming traffic as a way to test her faith, while showing no concern for those injured from her actions, state police said.

Nadejda Reilly, 31, was driving around for several hours on Jan. 7 — waiting for a calling from God — before directing her car straight into an oncoming vehicle on Route 93, according to an investigator who spoke to her.

Two people in the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries, according to Trooper Bruce Balliet. Reilly survived and allegedly didn’t care about their physical well being because God would have protected them.

“Reilly related [that] God took care of her by not having her injured,” Balliet wrote in an arrest affidavit. “Reilly expressed no concerns or remorse for the victims. Reilly also stated she did not care if the other people were injured because God would have taken care of them.”

Her $50,000 bail was revoked last Wednesday, according to a court docket. She’s charged with aggravated assault and other offenses.

Her lawyer, Andrew Bench filed a notice that Reilly plans to waive her formal arraignment in Carbon County court.

