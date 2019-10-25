Pennsylvania woman charged with murder in death of 2-year-old girl cops say was abducted

A Pennsylvania woman is facing murder charges after a 2-year-old girl was abducted and later found dead, police said Friday.

Sharena Nancy, 25, of Penn Hills, had previously been charged with kidnapping in the case.

Alleghany police announced the murder charges and said Nancy abducted Nalani Johnson in Penn Hills on Aug. 31.

Investigators quickly identified Nancy as the kidnapper and apprehended her a few hours later, according to police.

“However, Nalani remained missing,” police said. “A search for Nalani continued until shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 3 when she was discovered deceased in Pine Ridge Park, Indiana County.”

Police said Nancy took the child after an argument with a friend of Nalani’s father, 21-year-old Paul Johnson, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Friday.

Nancy and Johnson had an on-and-off relationship, police said.

In interviews with police, Nancy claimed Johnson had instructed her to drive Nalani to a woman who was willing to pay $10,000 for the toddler, the paper reported.

Investigators have found nothing to corroborate her claim, according to the paper.