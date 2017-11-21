Pennsylvania police officer’s suspected killer captured

The man suspected of shooting and killing a Pennsylvania police officer was captured Tuesday, officials said, ending a days-long dragnet.

Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday morning, the Pennsylvania State Police said in a tweet. It wasn’t immediately clear where and how he was captured. Authorities filed charges of first-degree murder and murder of a police officer against Holt on Saturday.

Holt is accused of killing New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw Friday night about 18 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Shaw, 25, was conducting a traffic stop when he was shot in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said they know what prompted the initial traffic stop, but they’ve yet to reveal the information publicly. A reward for information leading to Holt’s arrest topped $55,000 on Monday.

Shaw served as a part-time officer in three other towns before joining the New Kensington force full time in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.