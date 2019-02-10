Pennsylvania paper drops syndicated cartoon over Trump insult

At least one newspaper says it has dropped the syndicated cartoon “Non Sequitur” after a vulgar message to President Donald Trump appeared in it.

The Butler Eagle in Pennsylvania reported Sunday that the “shot at President Donald Trump” will cost cartoonist Wiley Miller “his place in the Eagle’s Sunday comics.”

A scribbled message in one panel of that day’s cartoon appears to begin with “We fondly say go …” followed by the message to Trump.

Ron Vodenichar, Eagle publisher and general manager, said in the paper that the paper was alerted about the message by a reader and included a syndicated comic strip.

“Neither the Butler Eagle nor any other newspaper that includes this strip had an opportunity to remove it even if they had discovered it before distribution. We apologize that such a disgusting trick was perpetuated on the reading public. The Butler Eagle will discontinue that comic immediately,” he said.

The paper’s article was titled, “Lose Lips Sink Strips.”

It’s not clear whether other publications have dropped the strip, distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication. The company’s website says “Non Sequitur” appears in more than 700 newspapers.

Miller appeared to acknowledge the message in a tweet that said “some of my sharp-eyed readers have spotted a little Easter egg. … Can you find it?”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Emails seeking comment from the Associated Press were left with the syndicate and with Miller.

The Associated Press contributed to this report