Pennsylvania man confesses to killing both mothers of his children, police say

A Pennsylvania man is facing murder charges in the deaths of two women with whom he had fathered children.

Davone Unique Anderson, 25, of Carlisle, Pa., allegedly confessed to killing Sydney Parmelee on July 5, telling police he thought she was cheating on him. He also allegedly confessed to killing Kaylee Lyons, on July 30 because he was afraid she would turn him in over the alleged murder.

The women, both 23, died of gunshot wounds to the head, PennLive reported, citing a criminal complaint.

They had been high school classmates, graduating in 2014 from Carlisle High, and had been romantically linked to Anderson.

Parmelee, a nursing student at Harrisburg Area Community College, gave birth to a baby boy by Anderson in March. She and Anderson also had a daughter, according to her obituary.

Lyons was six weeks pregnant by Anderson, and they also had a toddler son.

Families of both women have set up GoFundMe accounts to support the women’s children.

Anderson was arrested and jailed on July 31. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder of an unborn child, endangering the welfare of children, and theft by receiving stolen property.

It was immediately clear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf. He is expected to appear in court later this month.