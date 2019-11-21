Pennsylvania ex-police chief who stole heroin from evidence room avoids jail

A former Pennsylvania cop who pleaded guilty to stealing heroin from a police evidence room to sustain his addiction will serve no jail time, according to local reports.

Tim Butler, 43, a former Elizabeth Borough police chief, was sentenced Wednesday to 55 months of probation and 325 hours of community service after pleading guilty to two counts of theft, one count of possession and one count of obstructing the administration of law, Pittsburgh’s WPXI reported.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said Butler confessed to another officer that he was addicted to heroin, according to the station. When asked if there was any missing evidence, Butler reportedly said “it was all gone.”

Butler was charged in 2018. He pleaded guilty in late August of this year. In exchange for a plea deal, prosecutors dropped additional charges, The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Robert J. Colville acknowledged Butler’s misdeeds were motivated by his heroin addiction. But he added that Butler got more probation because he violated the trust in his position.

Speaking during the hearing, Butler expressed remorse for his actions, saying “it will never happen again.”