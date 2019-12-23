Pennsylvania dog at shelter for over 900 days has one Christmas wish: to get adopted

A loving dog who has spent more than 900 days at the Pennsylvania SPCA delivered a letter to Santa Claus last week asking for her Christmas wish: to be adopted.

Lucy, a Dogue de Bordeaux mix with a “big personality, big smile, big fun and a big heart,” is the shelter’s longest resident. She was dropped off at the SPCA in May 2017, with her sister, by animal cruelty officers with the animal rescue’s Humane Law Enforcement unit.

After spending more than 2.5 years at the shelter, Lucy is in search of a fur-ever home. Last week, Santa decided to pay her a visit because the dog has been a good girl this year.

The special encounter was posted to Facebook Dec. 16. In the video, Lucy excitedly runs up to Santa — who grabs her wish list as she tries to kiss him — and gives her a Milkbone dog treat, which was on the pooch’s list.

“Queen Lucy,” as described by the shelter, is looking for a home with adults only. She may get along with a smaller dog and she’s “not a fan of kitties or other small furry subjects.” The shelter says Lucy is scared of strangers, so she needs a patient owner “to help me work through my fears.”

Lucy would live best in an environment that has a backyard, loves car rides, swimming in the creek and “enjoys learning new things.”

Anyone interested in adopting Lucy can contact her human pal Nicole Modrell via email.