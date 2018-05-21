Pennsylvania boy, 3, rescued from manure pit described as 'kind of like quicksand'

A 3-year-old Pennsylvania boy was rescued Saturday after plunging into a 10-foot manure pit that was described as “kind of like quicksand.”

Emergency crews were called to a farm in Honey Brook Township, about 48 miles west of Philadelphia, around 6:30 p.m. after they received 911 calls about the boy in the manure pit. The pit was 10 feet deep located inside a large barn that housed cows.

“We were unable to get to him because of the thickness of the manure,” Honey Brook Fire County Deputy Chief Jake Bailey told WPVI. “We pulled back out to focus on ventilation.”

Bailey said rescuers worked on telling the boy to stay still to prevent the 3-year-old from sinking deeper into the filth.

“His whole body was sitting on the manure, so he was completely above the manure, but if he had moved around a lot, it would’ve been a different story,” he said.

“The manure is kind of like a quicksand, the more you move, the more you sink,” Bailey added.

Heavy rain also bogged down rescue efforts. Two rescuers, wearing dry suits and rope harnesses, were sent down the pit with tag lines.

“The entry team quickly reached the victim, removed him from the manure and placed him in a stokes basket. He was removed to the outside and decontaminated and assessed by waiting EMS,” Chester County Rescue Task Force said.

The boy was awake and crying when he was removed from the pit. No other injuries were reported.