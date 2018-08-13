Pennsylvania boy, 12, stranded on tree is rescued from raging floodwaters

A 12-year-old boy who was stranded on a fallen tree encircled by rushing floodwaters was rescued successfully, authorities said.

First responders in Phoenixville, Pa., threaded a rope to the boy, as Fox 29 reported. A small inflatable boat was sent to the rescue position, and the boy jumped to the boat and was pulled to safety.

It’s unclear how the boy became stranded or if he suffered any injuries, KYW-TV added.

Overnight rains triggered flash flooding in parts of central and eastern Pennsylvania Monday, closing down a heavily traveled interstate and sending water into homes in the mountainous coal regions.

State highway and emergency management officials reported numerous closed roads in a wide swath of the state from Williamsport to the Philadelphia suburbs, and some drivers had to be rescued.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

