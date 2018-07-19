Pennsylvania Army depot explosion leaves at least 3 injured, officials say

At least three people were injured after an explosion was report at an Army depot in Pennsylvania on Thursday, officials said.

The Franklin County Office of Emergency Manangement told Fox News that three people were flown out of the Letterkenny Army Depot after the blast, and that there was no threat to the puiblic.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at the facility in Chambersburg, located about 55 miles southwest of Harrisburg, according to FOX43.

On Facebook, the Letterkenny Army Depot posted, “There has been an incident at building 350. Employees, please remain at your work area until further notified. If you are outside of the main gate, please do not attempt entrance at this time.”

The severity of those injuries has not yet been announced.

