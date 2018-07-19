Pennsylvania Army depot explosion injures 4 people, 3 seriously, officials say

Four people were injured Thursday in an explosion at a Pennsylvania Army depot that houses missiles and ammunition — including 3 who were airlifted to hospitals in the Baltimore-area, officials said.

Col. Steven Ledbetter, the commander at Letterkenny Army Depot, said a small explosion and fire took place around 7:20 a.m. in the paint area of Building 350 at the facility that left four people requiring medical assistance.

“Our thoughts and prayers and with them and their families at this time,” he said at a news conference.

Ledbetter said that three victims were flown to Baltimore area hospitals and the fourth left in an ambulance.

The Franklin County Office of Emergency Management told Fox News there was no threat to the public.

It wasn’t immediately clear how severe the injuries were; however, employees reported seeing two coworkers run out of a building “screaming and on fire, one with chemical burns,” ABC27 reported. Ledbetter said the conditions of the three people airlifted were “serious,” and addition information would released by Thursday afternoon.

The Franklin Fire Company said that an “active fire” was reported at Building 350, and it was treating burn victims.

The incident happened at the facility in Chambersburg, located about 50 miles southwest of Harrisburg, according to FOX43.

The depot said in a series of Facebook posts that were later deleted the explosion took place in the industrial area at Building 350, and that “there is no suspicion of terrorist activity in regards to this incident.”

“There has been an explosion in the industrial area at Bldg 350, Letterkenny Army Depot. The incident is contained and will not affect depot operations or workforce safety elsewhere,” the depot said. “There were injuries that fire and emergency services have treated and individuals have been transported to medical facilities.”

The facility asked employees to “remain at your work area until further notified. If you are outside of the main gate, please do not attempt entrance at this time.”

The 18,000-acre depot has more than 3,600 employees who help provide “responsive and sustainable readiness for the US and Allied Air and Missile Defense forces.”

Established in 1942, the facilities assist in maintaining and storing missiles and ammunition. Both the Army and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the blast, Ledbetter said.

Fox News’ Shira Bush and Cody Derespina contributed to this report.