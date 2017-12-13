Pennington Accepts Position of Post Register Publisher

The publisher of the Idaho State Journal is taking over as the publisher of all of PNG Media’s publications in eastern Idaho which includes replacing the current editor of the Post Register.

According to the Post Register, Andy Pennington, publisher of the Pocatello paper since 2012 and of the Rexburg Standard Journal and the Teton Valley News since 2015, will now be publisher of the Post Register as well as the other papers in this part of the state that were either owned by Adams Publishing Group before or acquired by Adams in October as part of its purchase of Pioneer News Group’s media properties.

Pennington is not new to the publishing world. He has held director and publishing jobs at papers in Oregon, Minnesota and Washington before coming to Idaho. He will now lead the the Post Register, Idaho State Journal, Rexburg Standard Journal, Teton Valley News, Shelley Pioneer, Challis Messenger and Jefferson Star.

The former Post Register publisher since 2002, Roger Plothow, has accepted a position as president of APG Signature Events, a new division dedicated to putting together policy-based events throughout Idaho and the West, the company announced Tuesday.

According to the Post Register, Adams, a family-owned Minnesota company which has been buying newspapers nationwide, bought the Post Register and a few other area weeklies in 2015. This fall it acquired 22 additional daily and weekly papers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Utah as part of its purchase of Pioneer, including most of the smaller papers in eastern Idaho.