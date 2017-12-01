Penn State still fighting 2 Sandusky abuse claim lawsuits

Penn State has already paid over $100 million to settle sex abuse claims against Jerry Sandusky, but it’s still fighting two lawsuits with similar allegations.

A judge recently scheduled one case for trial in Philadelphia in February.

In both cases, men allege that as teens they were fondled by the ex-assistant football coach during the mid-2000s.

They accuse Penn State of negligence in its handling of complaints about Sandusky years before they say they were groped.

Their lawyers also say they have evidence it wasn’t just administrators who knew about Sandusky’s previous conduct.

Penn State wouldn’t comment. But in court filings it says it wasn’t responsible for supervising the former coach or warning anyone about him after he retired.

Sandusky is serving a prison sentence of 30 to 60 years.