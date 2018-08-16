Pence prays with Mollie Tibbetts' family in Iowa, promises federal support

Vice President Mike Pence met with the family of Mollie Tibbetts after a speech in Des Moines, Iowa, Wednesday in which he said the family is “on the hearts of every American.”

Pence was at the state’s capital to promote President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, The Des Moines Register reported.

Rob Tibbetts, Mollie’s father, told Fox News he met with the Pence at the Iowa Air National Guard wing of the Des Moines International Airport after the speech.

Tibbetts, who was accompanied by his two sons and her boyfriend, said it was an off-camera meeting per Pence’s request.

“There was no political agenda, just a heartfelt gesture on his part,” Tibbetts said, adding that Pence said he had spoken with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the investigation.

Nick Ayers, Pence’s chief of staff, reportedly said a prayer for Mollie before they left, Rob Tibbetts said.

Pence earlier told an audience at a community convention center that “we will continue to work and we will continue to pray for Mollie’s safe return.”

Tibbetts, 20, made national headlines when she disappeared on July 18 from her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. Brooklyn has about 1,500 residents and is located 70 miles east of Des Moines.

Tibbetts was dog-sitting at her boyfriend’s home the night she disappeared. She was last seen going for a jog.

A reward fund for her safe return has topped more than $360,000.

During his remarks, Pence reportedly thanked law enforcement for their efforts, and told the crowd the administration would provide “any and all federal support.”

Fox News’ Matt Finn contributed to this report.