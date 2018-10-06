Pence faces Kavanaugh protesters, tells security detail 'lets do it' as he walks down Senate steps

Vice President Mike Pence refused to exit the Capitol building through a side entrance as he faced a hoard of protesters shouting “Shame! Shame! Shame!” following the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday.

Pence was exiting toward the Senate steps with his security detail when he appeared to pause when a large crowd of demonstrators across the plaza increased their chanting as the doors opened to reveal the Vice President.

Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms Jim Morehand reportedly told the Vice President that he could exit through the Carriage Entrance if he preferred to.

Pence turned and his security detail radioed the new exit but he quickly stopped and pivoted.

“Let’s do it,” he said.

The doors to the protestors opened and a defiant Pence walked towards his motorcade, waving along the way.

Kavanaugh was confirmed along party lines in 50-48 vote, making his the closest successful confirmation vote in over 100 years.

Pence said in a statement that Kavanaugh’s confirmation marks another success under the Trump administration.

“In nominating Judge Kavanaugh, President Trump kept his word to the American people to appoint judges who will interpret the Constitution as written and uphold the God-given liberties enshrined there.”

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.