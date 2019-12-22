Pence chief of staff not worried about Pelosi impeachment tactics: 'She will yield'

Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Pence, showed confidence in the face of the current impeachment strategy being employed by House Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, stating that, ultimately, he believes they will be the first ones to budge and move what he called a “political exercise” closer to its conclusion.

Pelosi and most of the other Democrats in the House approved two articles of impeachment against President Trump last week for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, yet they have sat on those articles instead of delivering them to the Senate for a trial. Pelosi has claimed that she is waiting for the Republican-controlled Senate to set the process for the trial before she appoints impeachment managers. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., pushes for the ability to issue subpoenas for additional witnesses and documents.

TRUMP BLASTS HOUSE DEMOCRATS OVER IMPEACHMENT: ‘THEY HAD NOTHING, THERE’S NO CRIME’

“I think her position is really untenable,” Short told “Fox News Sunday,” later predicting, “She will yield, there’s no way she can hold this position.”

Short also questioned why Democrats feel the need to include additional witnesses in the first place, given the swift and decisive nature of the impeachment itself.

“If her case is so airtight that she said, that she had to ram it through and it’s undeniable, why does she need more witnesses to make her case?” he asked.

Ultimately, Short said he thinks the impeachment is “a political exercise to placate the radical left of their base,” and that it is “going nowhere.”

JEFF FLAKE CLAIMS SENATE REPUBLICANS, NOT JUST TRUMP, ARE ON TRIAL

Later in the program, Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., addressed the delay in the delivery of the articles of impeachment, claiming that while she does not know what the House’s time frame will be, the present timeline is nothing out of the ordinary.

She pointed out that President Bill Clinton was impeached on Dec. 19, and the House did not appoint their managers until Jan. 6, after Congress returned from the holiday break. She does not believe the current Senate would move any faster, regardless of how quickly the House moved.

“Did you really think the United States Senate was going to start this trial before January 6?” she asked.

Host Chris Wallace pointed out that Pelosi is hoping to use her delay to give Shumer leverage in his discussions with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has accused Pelosi of having “cold feet.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dingell responded to that by criticizing McConnell, who has stated that he is “not an impartial juror.”

“I don’t call that a fair and impartial hearing,” she said.