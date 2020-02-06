Pence at National Prayer Breakfast: 'Prayer and faith are the thread'

Vice President Mike Pence addressed the National Prayer Breakfast ahead of President Trump‘s first public remarks since being acquitted by the Senate.

“I believe that prayer and faith are the thread that runs through every era of American history,” Pence said to the 3,500 guests gathered from more than 100 countries in Washington for the 68th annual event..

CHRISTIAN LEADERS REACT TO TRUMP’S EMPHASIS ON FAITH DURING SOTU

“We are a nation of faith…our entire administration, we believe in prayer and rely on the prayers of Americans across this nation every day.”

Trump has made it a practice to open every cabinet meeting with prayer, Pence said.

Pence referenced Trump’s State of the Union remarks on faith, when the president said, “In America, we don’t punish prayer. We don’t tear down crosses. We don’t ban symbols of faith. We don’t muzzle preachers and pastors. In America, we celebrate faith…”

Last year, Trump told the audience “I will never let you down, I can say that — never” before Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and James Lankford, R-Okla., who co-chair the national breakfast and the weekly Senate prayer breakfast on Capitol Hill, joined in praying for the president.