Pelosi uses image in Trump tweet as Twitter cover photo

Just hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said they stormed out of a meeting Wednesday with President Trump on Syria, the California Democrat updated her Twitter cover photo with a picture of her tense exchange with Trump.

Her decision to use the photo— that was earlier tweeted out by the president– was applauded by supporters as an example of standing up to a bully, while critics as an example of the Democratic agenda to simply try and fight the president at every turn.

Trump tweeted the image earlier and captioned it, “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!”

The meeting, by all accounts, was unproductive. Schumer and Pelosi told reporters at the White House that Trump “had a meltdown,” and called the speaker a third-rate politician.

“I pray for the president all the time, and I tell him that — I pray for his safety and that of his family. Now, we have to pray for his health — because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president,” she said later.

As the Democrats walked out, Trump reportedly remarked, “I’ll see you at the polls.”

The bad blood between Trump and Pelosi has been widely reported and with the 2020 presidential election on the horizon, their relationship has deteriorated.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelosi most recently criticized his decision to abandon Kurdish allies in Syria and has called for a formal impeachment inquiry into an alleged pressure campaign involving the Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.