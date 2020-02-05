Pelosi tears up Trump's speech in stunning State of the Union scene

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your Wednesday …

Trump takes on ‘radical left’ in defiant State of the Union address; Pelosi rips up speech

President Trump went on the offensive against socialism and left-wing policies during a defiant third State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night — drawing groans from Democrats in attendance and prompting a furious House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to rip up her copy of Trump’s speech as soon as it concluded in a stunning scene.

Asked about the moment by Fox News afterward, Pelosi said she had destroyed the speech “because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.” She also said she was “trying to find one page with truth on it” but “couldn’t.”

The White House responded almost immediately by referencing several of the guests of honor whom Trump had introduced during the State of the Union address.

“Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member’s reunion with his family,” the White House said in a tweet. “That’s her legacy.”

The flareup was a harsh reminder of the partisan discord pervading the halls of Congress, even as Trump in his speech all but ignored the historic impeachment drama that flanked this year’s address — a fight virtually certain to end with Trump’s acquittal at his Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday. Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key swing vote in Trump’s impeachment trial, announced Tuesday she would vote to acquit on both articles of impeachment. Click here for more on our top story.

Buttigieg and Sanders leading Iowa Democratic caucuses, as party releases initial results after massive delay

Pete Buttigieg is narrowly leading the Democratic presidential field in the Iowa caucuses, according to initial returns that the party at last began reporting late Tuesday afternoon following a massive delay linked to technical breakdowns.

But Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is close behind the former South Bend, Ind., mayor, with 71 percent of precincts reporting in the first batches released by the embattled state party. Sanders is also ahead in the popular vote, with 24 percent to Buttigieg’s 21 percent, Elizabeth Warren’s 19 percent and Joe Biden’s 15 percent. It was still not clear when the party would release the complete vote totals. Click here for more.

At least 10 people– including American– test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan, 3,700 quarantined

At least 10 people aboard a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement Wednesday night from Princess Cruises. The news comes as infections outside of China continue to increase.

All 2,666 guests and 1,045 crewmembers aboard the Diamond Princess have been quarantined for over a day and are likely to remain for “at least 14 days as required by the Ministry of Health,” according to the cruise line.

The infected passengers include one from the U.S., two from Australia, three from Japan, three from Hong Kong and one crew member from the Philippines. Click here for more.



A tearful Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom from first lady Melania Trump.

Sean Hannity takes aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s ripping up President Trump’s speech, calling the scene “one of the most classless things ever done in the history of the State of the Union.”

