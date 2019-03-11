Pelosi says she's opposed to impeaching Trump: 'He's just not worth it'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., revealed she’s opposed to the impeachment of President Donald Trump in the absence of evidence that is “compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan.”

“I’m not for impeachment,” Pelosi told The Washington Post in an interview published Monday. “Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”

The speaker’s remarks ran counter to sentiments expressed by some freshman members of her caucus, most notably Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who vowed to Democratic activists that she would help “impeach the motherf—er” hours after she was sworn in this past January.

Pelosi told the Post her own relationship with Trump has been “respectful of the office that he holds.”

“[I] just tell him what I think,” Pelosi said, adding that she was “[h]opeful that at some point we can find common ground that he’ll stick to. So, yeah, respectful, honest and hopeful.”

However, Pelosi also accused the president of “disregarding the Constitution of the United States [and] disregarding our commitments to the world in terms of our commitment to NATO, to Paris climate, to our values.”

When asked if she thought Trump had done anything good for America, Pelosi quipped: “He’s been a great organizer for Democrats, a great fundraiser for Democrats and a great mobilizer at the grass-roots level for Democrats. And I think that’s good for America.”

