Pelosi says House will vote this week on resolution formalizing impeachment procedures

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday the House will vote this week on a resolution that would formalize procedures for the Trump impeachment inquiry.

In a letter sent to Democratic House lawmakers, Pelosi, D-Calif, said, “This resolution establishes the procedure for hearings that are open to the American people, authorizes the disclosure of deposition transcripts, outlines procedures to transfer evidence to the Judiciary Committee as it considers potential articles of impeachment, and sets forth due process rights for the president and his counsel.”

Republicans for weeks have called for a formal House vote, challenging the legitimacy of the current framework for impeachment proceedings in the absence of one.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

This story is developing…