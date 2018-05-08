Pelosi says Dems will work to roll back Trump tax cuts if they retake Congress

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi indicated Tuesday that her party would like to roll back the tax reform law passed last year if they gain control of Congress this November.

At a breakfast hosted by Politico, reporter Jake Sherman asked Pelosi to respond to a Republican ad that claims “you would like to institute a single-payer health care program and cancel — [raise] taxes, I think they mean, roll back the tax cuts they passed this year.”

“Well, the second part there is accurate,” Pelosi chuckled in response, before adding “I do think we should revisit the tax legislation in … a bipartisan transparent way.”

National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Matt Gorman jumped on Pelosi’s comment, tweeting: “I promise you that will be in almost every GOP ad this fall.”

“Now you’ve heard it straight from Nancy Pelosi’s mouth: if Democrats take back the House and she’s reinstalled as Speaker, your taxes will go up,” Gorman said in an emailed statement.

In response, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill told The Washington Post that “Republicans are desperate to misrepresent any effort to roll back their debt-exploding tax giveaways for big corporations and the wealthiest 1 percent as ‘raising taxes’ on middle class families.”

In January, Pelosi dismissed bonuses given to workers as a result of the tax reform plan as “crumbs” — despite the fact that some workers received bonuses worth up to $2,000.

In March, Fox News reported that some House Democrats wanted Pelosi to step aside as leader after the party failed to win a series of special elections in 2017. Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan failed to unseat her in a leadership challenge after the 2016 elections, but did manage to get 63 votes from his fellow lawmakers.

Last week, Pelosi told The Boston Globe that she was “confident” that Democrats would regain control of the House for the first time since 2010 and declared she would run for Speaker.

“It’s important that it not be five white guys at the table,” said Pelosi, referencing President Trump and the other three congressional leaders. “I have no intention of walking away from that table.”