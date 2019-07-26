Pelosi, Ocasio-Cortez meet in bid to ease party infighting

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a one-on-one meeting Friday on Capitol Hill, in an effort to ease the recent infighting between the progressive wing and moderate congressional Democrats—and smooth over their own differences after the two traded barbs.

Pelosi said after the sit-down that it went “very well.”

Pelosi, 79, has served in the House for more than 30 years and has, with her leadership team, clashed with Ocasio-Cortez and allied freshman lawmakers. This week, she said she was “looking forward to” meeting with Ocasio-Cortez to air out their differences.

But Ocasio-Cortez, 29, tried to downplay their meeting ahead of time, stating it was “nothing too climactic.”

“Just trying to make sure we have an open line of communication and get on the same page,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The feud between Ocasio-Cortez and Pelosi escalated after Congress recently passed a border funding bill that Ocasio-Cortez, along with Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., all opposed.

In an interview earlier this month, Pelosi told The New York Times that “all these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world, but they didn’t have any following. They’re four people, and that’s how many votes they got.”

Ocasio-Cortez then told The Washington Post that the “persistent singling out” by the speaker was “outright disrespectful” and affected “newly elected women of color.”

The feuding accelerated from there, especially as AOC’s chief of staff took shots at moderate members. Pelosi earlier this month warned lawmakers against tweeting negative things about colleagues, and cited an “offensive tweet that came out of one of the member’s offices” that compared centrist Democrats to segregationists. That tweet was authored and then deleted by Ocasio-Cortez’ chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti.

The dispute was effectively put on hold after President Trump two weeks ago attacked those same freshman lawmakers on Twitter, suggesting they go back to their home countries, fix things and return to show the U.S. how it’s done. (though all but one were born in America). Pelosi and other Democrats rallied around those lawmakers, accusing the president of a racist attack.

But the tensions simmer under the surface. According to a senior Democratic source, House Democrats and their aides have been losing patience with Ocasio-Cortez and her office’s sparring with Pelosi and other long-serving members.

“She is a complete fraud,” the source told Fox News earlier this month. “Her peers do not take her seriously.”

