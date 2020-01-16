Pelosi hands out commemorative pens as House transmits Trump impeachment articles to Senate

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

House transmits Trump impeachment articles to Senate, paving way for historic trial

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Wednesday signed the formal articles of impeachment brought last month against President Trump and House Democrats carried the articles in a dramatic procession across the U.S. Capitol to the Senate, setting the stage for a historic trial where Trump’s presidency will be at stake.

Pelosi drew criticism for handing out commemorative pens — with her name on them — after signing a resolution to transmit the articles of impeachment against Trump. She needled the president at the news conference announcing her impeachment managers, saying, “He’s been impeached forever. They can never erase that.”

To critics, the tone of the event seemed celebratory — a far cry from December, when Pelosi and other Democrats wore black and insisted on the House floor it was a “solemn” day before the Democrat-controlled body voted to impeach Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Senate will meet with the House managers at noon on Thursday to officially receive the articles of impeachment. Wednesday’s mostly partly-line House vote to deliver the charges was 228-193, reflecting the deeply divided nation at the start of this presidential election year.

The Senate will transform itself into an impeachment court on Thursday. The Constitution calls on Chief Justice John Roberts to preside at the trial, administering the oath to senators who will serve as jurors and swear to deliver “impartial justice.” Opening arguments are to begin next Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The president’s team expects acquittal in the Republican-majority Senate. The Senate trial is not expected to last more than two weeks, according to senior administration officials unauthorized to discuss the matter and granted anonymity. Click here for more on our top story.

Other developments in Trump’s impeachment:

– Jonathan Turley: Pelosi ‘played into’ McConnell’s hands

– Meet Pelosi’s handpicked impeachment managers

– Meet Trump’s impeachment defense team

Giuliani associate Parnas, in rare interview, undermines Dems’ claims that Trump team surveilled Ukraine ambassador

Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, on Wednesday night undercut House Democrats’ explosive new suggestion that the Trump team had former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch under surveillance — saying in a televised interview that text messages that seemingly suggested Yovanovitch was being secretly monitored were in reality just the ramblings of a “drunk.”

Speaking on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Parnas repeatedly said prominent Trump donor Robert F. Hyde wasn’t being serious when he claimed to know Yovanovitch’s whereabouts in Kiev. Click here for more.

Fox Business Exclusive – Pence: More deals to come after phase one of US-China trade agreement

Mere hours after President Trump signed phase one of the U.S.-China trade agreement, Vice President Mike Pence hailed the agreement on Fox Business’ “Lou Dobbs Tonight” as a prime example of Trump “fighting for free and fair and reciprocal trade.”

In an exclusive interview with Lou Dobbs, Pence promised more deals are ahead. “Before the end of this week, we’ll see the United States Senate approve the largest trade deal in American history,” Pence said.

Pence was referring to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) – the replacement for NAFTA — which he assured Dobbs “will be headed to the president’s desk” for signing. Click here for more.



Audio of tense post-debate exchange between Warren and Sanders revealed.

LA City Council may ask MLB to declare Dodgers 2017, 2018 champs following Astros, Red Sox cheating probes.

AOC-linked dark money group to spend $500G attacking Biden, Buttigieg.

Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and Dwayne Johnson’s father, dead at 75.

Robocalls rise 22 percent in 2019 as Congress acts.

Carlos Ghosn escape challenge: Yamaha warns against hiding in instrument cases

Company promise of easy money was actually $75M Ponzi scheme, feds say.

EXCLUSIVE: FBI wants to talk to subjects of Fox Nation’s Jimmy Hoffa investigation.

Tucker Carlson says supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders now understand why President Trump attacks CNN so much after watching the network seemingly side with Sen. Elizabeth Warren during Tuesday’s debate.

