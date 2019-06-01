Pelosi faces shouts for impeachment at California Democratic Party Convention

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. faced shouts for impeachment as she spoke at an event organized by the California Democratic Party on Saturday.

People reportedly waved signs that included, among other things, billionaire Tom Steyer’s call for impeachment.

TLAIB BACKS IMPEACHMENT AS ‘OUR JOB, OUR DUTY, AND RESPONSIBILITY’ AS OMAR TWEETS ‘CALL TO ACTION’

At the event, Pelosi was discussing Congress’ efforts following Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — the results of which have prompted some in her party to call for impeachment proceedings.

Pelosi has repeatedly resisted that move as many saw it as potentially damaging to the Democrats’ 2020 prospects. She also told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday that if the Republican-led Senate rejected impeachment, Democrats might lose the opportunity to prosecute Trump when he leaves office.

“He knows it’s not a good idea to be impeached, but the silver lining for him is then he believes he would be exonerated by the United States Senate, and there’s a school of thought that says if the Senate acquits you, why bring charges against him in the private sector when he’s no longer president?” she told Kimmel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her comments came as House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ramped up his party’s investigation into the administration, specifically probing its decision to allow the attorney general to declassify information from the intelligence community.

While many Democrats have pushed for further investigation, a relatively small amount advocated impeachment. Impeachment has received support from Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., whose resolution on the issue received support from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.