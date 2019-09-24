Pelosi expected to announce formal impeachment inquiry against Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is expected to announce the formalization of an impeachment inquiry against President Trump when she speaks this evening on Capitol Hill at 5 p.m. ET, Fox News is told.

Wary of compromising the electability of vulnerable Democrats, Pelosi had long resisted the dramatic move — even though other top Democrats have insisted an impeachment inquiry has been in progress for months already.

Pelosi’s planned imprimatur came after a flurry of those swing-district Democrats late Monday wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post backing an impeachment inquiry, or a fact-finding look at whether an impeachment vote is warranted.

Her decision heartened Democrats who have long called for impeaching the president, only to be stalled after Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of Russian collusion by the Trump campaign.

But new momentum built quickly for the move after a whistleblower’s allegation that the president pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a July phone call to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., released a joint statement Tuesday announcing an imminent resolution condemning the White House’s failure to turn over all related documents to Congress.

“Allegations that the President of the United States sought to enlist a foreign government to interfere in our democratic process by investigating one of his political rivals – and may have used the withholding of Congressionally-appropriated foreign assistance days earlier as intimidation – are deeply alarming,” Hoyer and Pelosi wrote.

The Democratic leaders demanded the whistleblower’s protection, and for “the Acting Director of National Intelligence [to] provide Congress the [whistleblower] complaint, as specified under the law, and all requests for documents and testimony relating to this allegation.”

They continued: “On Wednesday, the House will vote on a resolution making it clear Congress’s disapproval of the Administration’s effort to block the release of the complaint and the need to protect the whistleblower. This is not a partisan matter, it’s about the integrity.”

The president vowed Tuesday to release a transcript of that call quickly, but Democrats continued to push for the whistleblower to testify and to see the full whistleblower complaint. A source familiar with the matter told Fox News this week that the whistleblower had no firsthand knowledge of the call.

Meanwhile, Yahoo News reported that the GOP-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee had written to the whistleblower’s attorney, requesting a closed-door interview.

The precise implications of Pelosi’s shift were unclear, given Democrats’ previous rhetoric on the topic. Earlier this month, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., contradicted some of his colleagues by insisting that Congress is not engaged in any kind of “impeachment inquiry” — before reversing course hours later in a “clarifying” press statement.

Other top Democrats, including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., have repeatedly insisted in court and in public that an impeachment inquiry is in progress.

“It has been an impeachment inquiry,” Nadler has said. “What we are doing is clear. It has been very clear. It continues to be very clear.”

But, when asked if he thought it was an impeachment inquiry, Hoyer initially responded with an emphatic “No.”

Hoyer added: “I think the delineation ought to be whether or not they are considering a resolution of impeachment.”

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.