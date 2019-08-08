Pelosi demands Trump recall Senate to consider reforms aimed at gun violence

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote directly to President Trump on Thursday to demand that he use a little-invoked constitutional power to recall the Senate from its recess so it can address gun violence.

The move would essentially represent an end run around Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whom top Democrats have urged to bring Congress back. Congress is not scheduled to return until the second week of September.

“Today, as speaker of the House, I am writing in good faith to request that you call the United States Senate back into session immediately under your powers in Article II Section 3 of the Constitution to consider House-passed bipartisan gun violence prevention legislation,” Pelosi wrote.

“This extraordinary moment in our history requires all of us to take extraordinary action to save lives,” she added.

Pelosi specifically referenced the House-passed Bipartisan Background Checks Act and the Enhanced Background Checks Act.

She also quoted Trump’s remarks after the recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, when he said: “I think background checks are important. I don’t want to put guns into the hands of mentally unstable or people with rage or hate, sick people. I’m all in favor of it.”

Several prominent Democrats have urged McConnell to bring back the Senate. In North Las Vegas this weekend, Bernie Sanders became one of multiple 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls to do so.

He said the Senate should “have a special session to address gun violence in America and let us finally have the courage to take on the NRA.”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who’s also seeking the party’s presidential nod, backed up Sanders’ call in a tweet: “This is a national crisis. Mitch McConnell needs to bring the Senate back from recess right now and hold votes on legislation to protect Americans from gun violence. Enough. We need to end this carnage now.”

Another rival for the nomination, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, R-Mass., said the “public health crisis” of gun violence mandated a special session of Congress.

“We should vote within 48 hours on the two background check bills that have already passed the House,” Warren said. “It’s not everything we need to do on gun safety, but we could take important steps, and we could demonstrate to the American people that the gun manufacturers are not the ones who are calling the shots in Washington.”

McConnell has been resting at his Kentucky home since fracturing his shoulder recently.

