Pelosi, AOC among Dem congresswomen wearing dark colors for 'somber' impeachment vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democratic female lawmakers appeared to send a message by wearing black and other dark colors on the day that House Democrats planned on exercising what the Speaker described as Congress’ “solemn” impeachment power against President Trump.

Pelosi, along with Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York, Donna Shalala from Florida, Robin Kelly from Illinois and Suzanne Bonamici from Oregon all wore black outfits that resembled funeral attire. On top of Pelosi’s black dress was a golden pin of the Mace of the Republic — a symbol of the House of Representatives’ authority.

Speaking from the House floor on Wednesday, Pelosi declared that Trump violated the Constitution.

“That is why today as speaker of the House, I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the president of the United States,” she said.

The apparent gesture came as House Democrats prepared to formally exercise one of their most contentious powers outlined in the Constitution. After a months-long impeachment inquiry, members of Congress debated two articles of impeachment on the House floor. While Democrats are expected to approve the impeachment articles along partisan lines, Republican senate leadership has already indicated it would reject any subsequent attempt to remove Trump from office.

Neither Pelosi’s nor Ocasio-Cortez’s offices immediately responded to Fox News’ requests for comment.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., confirmed to Fox News that members wore dark colors to mark the tone of impeachment.

“It was informal,” Dingell told Fox News of the coordination. “It’s a somber day.”

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., wore a dark navy pants suit with pinstripes. “I actually was curious whether there was going to be a dress code, but not that I’m aware of,” she told Fox News. She said she chose a dark suit for the significant occasion. “It was not a day for partisan colors or celebration. So I think a lot of us felt like it was a day for sober attire,” she said.

One of Pelosi’s colleagues also told CNN that several female Democrats intentionally wore all black in order to gesture that the day of the impeachment vote was a somber one.

Coordinating outfits wouldn’t be out of character for House Democrats.

During Trump’s State of the Union address in February, dozens of members wore white to support women’s suffrage and protest the administration’s alleged attempts to roll back progress for women.

Pelosi and other Democrats previously claimed they didn’t enjoy impeaching the president — a claim that conservatives derided as ridiculous.

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that Pelosi felt sad because impeachment would ultimately help Trump win reelection.

“Nancy Pelosi ‘feels sad’ about impeachment only because she knows this Democrat scam is a generous in-kind contribution to President Trump and every Republican running against a Democrat in a Trump district,” the Fox News contributor tweeted. “Too bad she’s too weak to stand up to the angry liberals in her party.”