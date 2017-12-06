Pedestrians vs. Car Accident Turns into Hit and Run

A hit and run accident with a bizarre reaction by the driver has left two female Idaho State University students with minor injuries Tuesday evening.
According to police, the driver of the car actually did pull over after hitting the students, but only so he could remove the license plates from his car.
Police are asking for help from the public in trying to locate the driver. The car has been described as a dark colored Pontiac with a red stripe.
According to the Idaho State Journal, the women were hit by the car at approximately 5:45 p.m. in the crosswalk at the intersection of South Fifth Avenue and East Lovejoy Street directly adjacent to ISU. The vehicle involved in the hit and run was traveling northbound on South Fifth Avenue and several people witnessed the accident.
Witnesses told police that after the car struck the two students, the driver pulled over. But instead of helping the injured students, the driver removed the license plates from his car and sped off.
The two students whose names have not been released sustained only minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.
Anybody who witnessed the hit and run or has information about the driver is asked to call Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.