Pearl Harbor officials find live mortar round in car at security gate, 3 in custody

Three suspects were taken into custody after a live mortar round was found in their car, near a gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, officials said Wednesday.

The base was reportedly shut down for hours after the mortar was discovered late Tuesday. It is still unclear what the motives of the suspects were, according to The Associated Press.

Base spokesman Charles Anthony referred to the mortar as “an explosive device” and “deadly weapon,” but said no firing device was discovered in the car. He also said the round could have been rigged to explode without the firing device, but officials found no evidence that the mortar was set to go off.

CALIFORNIA COUPLE LEFT OUT BIKES FOR THIEVES, BEAT THEM, POSTED VIDEOS TO YOUTUBE, POLICE SAY

According to Anthony, the gate where the car was found is usually heavily guarded, and the smell of marijuana tipped off base security.

“The security guard first noticed the smell of marijuana and then looked inside the vehicle and saw what was potential ordnance,” he said.

The base was shut down around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, to allow a bomb squad to investigate the car. The gates were closed to incoming and outgoing traffic for two hours, but no one was injured during the incident.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) apprehended the suspects and will continue to conduct the investigation, Anthony said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report