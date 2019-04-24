Pavlich on Kamala Harris’ gun control push: ‘She’s going after the Second Amendment rights of everyday Americans’

Katie Pavlich has weighed in on Sen. Kamala Harris’ pledge that, if elected president, she will sign a series of executive orders on gun control if Congress fails to pass comprehensive legislation in her first 100 days in the Oval Office.

On “Fox & Friends” Wednesday, Pavlich said Harris should be more concerned with fixing the problems “that are already in the system of government not doing its job,” not with going after legal gun owners who are obeying the law.

During a town hall hosted by CNN Monday night, Harris, D-Calif, said that if a bill from Congress did not make it to her desk, she would unilaterally mandate background checks for customers purchasing a firearm from any dealer who sells more than five guns a year.

KAMALA HARRIS PLEDGES EXECUTIVE ORDER ON GUN CONTROL IF CONGRESS DOESN’T ACT IN HER FIRST 100 DAYS

Dealers who violate the law, she said, would have their licenses revoked. The other executive orders would prohibit fugitives from purchasing a firearm or weapon, as well as close the loophole that allows some domestic abusers to purchase a firearm if their victim is an unwedded partner.

“As we’ve seen in the past with Democrats and a number of other Democrats on the campaign trail now, when they say ‘common sense’ or ‘reasonable gun safety laws,’ they’re actually talking about gun bans,” Pavlich said.

“It was interesting to me to watch Kamala Harris speak more harshly of Second Amendment rights than she did about the Boston bomber voting and about felons who are in prison now. She was more willing to convict gun owners in saying ‘you don’t have the courage to actually pass gun safety laws,’ when the fact is, that it’s actually pro-gun groups and regular everyday Americans who have been at the forefront of making sure that felons don’t have guns, putting safety into their communities through education in different programs, training programs for children, to make sure that they’re not around guns.”

Pavlich added: “So when she’s proposing universal background checks, what she’s really doing is saying, that if you’re a father who wants to pass down a gun to your son you can’t do that unless you go through some kind of bureaucratic process or get a license to do so from the federal government.”

KAMALA HARRIS ADMITS ‘UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES’ IN ANTI-TRUANCY LAW WHILE SHE WAS CALIFORNIA AG

“And when she talks about gun safety laws, she’s really talking about a ban on assault weapons, which, if you look at the data, according to the Clinton Justice Department, that didn’t actually have an effect on crime, and the majority of crimes in this country that are committed with guns are committed with handguns. And so when it comes to actually addressing the issue of violent crime and firearms, she’s going after the Second Amendment rights of regular, everyday Americans. She’s not actually addressing the issue.”

Pavlich said she doesn’t think Harris’ pledge would be popular in several states.

“Gun confiscation, gun control by executive fiat, taking away the Second Amendment rights of Americans through tyrannical executive orders without any kind of due process. That doesn’t play well in places like Ohio and Michigan, even Wisconsin,” she said.

“The reason why we’re talking about gun control in a political sense is because we have seen these mass shootings which are absolutely horrific and awful but if you actually look at the facts of these cases, it is the federal government and the local government failing and they’re using Second Amendment rights and law-abiding Americans as a scapegoat for it,” said Pavlich.

“Parkland is the perfect example of that. Government failed at every single level, the local school district level, the local sheriff level, and the federal government level. When you saw the church shooting in South Carolina, Dylann Roof, he wasn’t supposed to be able to pass a background check and yet he did, he slipped through the cracks in the FBI background check system.”