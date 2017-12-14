The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday voted 3-2 to repeal Obama-era “net neutrality” rules.

Below are some reactions from political figures to the vote.

Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., tweeted that the vote to end repeal net neutrality “bad for consumers, businesses & rural areas. These rules hold internet providers accountable & promote competition/innovation. This isn’t the last word on net neutrality, & I’ll keep fighting for a fair, free & open internet.”

James Lankford

Sen. James Lankford, R-Ok., tweeted, “There is often an appropriate need for regulations, but I have always preferred less federal regulation, not more. Moving forward, we must be cautious about issuing preemptive regulations & examine the market need for such rules.”

Nancy Pelosi

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca., tweeted that net neutrality “is central to saving families money, creating good-paying jobs, and empowering small businesses.”

Paul Ryan

“Despite its unassuming name, the Obama administration’s net neutrality regulation threatens the free and open internet that has done so much to advance modern society,” Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said in a statement. “The Trump administration’s action to roll back this egregious government overreach into the most innovative space will benefit all users of the internet.”

He continued, “As Chairman Pai outlined today, the way to protect consumers is to put the Federal Trade Commission back on the beat to crack down on those who would abuse open access. This new plan of action will open new avenues for telemedicine, distance learning, and future innovations.”

Eric Schneiderman

“I will sue to stop the FCC’s illegal rollback of #netneutrality ,” New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat, tweeted. “New Yorkers and all Americans deserve a free and open internet.”

Debbie Stabenow

“Today’s FCC vote overturning #NetNeutrality protections is terrible for all Americans who want equal access to a free and open internet,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., tweeted. ” I will introduce a resolution with @SenMarkey and others to reverse this decision!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.