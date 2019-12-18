Paul Manafort's state fraud charges dropped, New York judge cites federal convictions, double jeopardy

A New York judge has dismissed an indictment against Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, citing double jeopardy laws.

Manafort, 70, was previously convicted in a pair of federal cases earlier this year.

Following the ruling, Todd Blanche, Manafort’s attorney, said: “We have said since the day this indictment was made public that it was politically motivated and violated New York’s statutory double jeopardy law.

“We thank Judge Wiley for his careful consideration of our motion and his thoughtful opinion dismissing the charges against Mr. Manafort.

“This indictment should never have been brought, and today’s decision is a stark reminder that the law and justice should always prevail over politically-motivated actions.”

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. said they would appeal the decision.