Paul Manafort could be charged with more crimes down the road, prosecutor tells judge

FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office told US District Judge Amy Jackson Friday that former Trump campaign Chairman Paul Manafort could still be subjected to more criminal charges in the future even after sentencing in federal courts in Virginia and Washington.

“We don’t currently intend to do that,” said lead prosecutor Andrew Weissman.

But Weissman went on to tell Jackson that he could see a hypothetical situation down the road where the special counsel’s office may want to bring additional charges against Manafort.

The plea agreement reached between Special Counsel Mueller and Paul Manafort stated that no further charges would be brought. But Weissman said Friday: “Our position is that the plea agreement has been breached. We want to reserve that ability.”

Jackson has set a date of February 4th at 10 a.m. for a sealed hearing to hear arguments from both sides on whether Manafort violated his plea agreement with Special Counsel Mueller’s office by lying to federal agents after signing the agreement.

Mueller’s team asserts Manafort lied to federal agents more than once during several interviews conducted after the deal was done.

Manafort’s attorneys have said in court filings that this is a complicated matter and their client may have simply become confused and misspoke.

Another complicating factor is that Manafort is scheduled for sentencing on February 8th in the Eastern District of Virginia where he was convicted on eight or 18 counts of tax and bank fraud in late August.

Jackson assured everyone in attendance at the hearing on Friday morning that she would work to release a transcript of the upcoming sealed hearing, as soon as possible, with as much of the proceeding as possible.