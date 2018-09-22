Patti Davis, Ronald Reagan's daughter, says she's sexual assault survivor in op-ed defending Kavanaugh's accuser

Patti Davis, the daughter of former President Ronald Reagan and former first lady Nancy Reagan, said she was sexually assaulted about 40 years ago as she mounted a defense of the woman who accused President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Davis, 65, wrote an op-ed to The Washington Post that she attended an appointment at a “prominent music executive’s office” that was “scheduled suspiciously late in the workday.” She did not name the man.

She said she was hoping to jump-start her music career and brought a cassette with her material to the appointment. She said she did not remember what the two talked about but remembered what the man was wearing. She also recalled the man offering her cocaine.

“When he pulled a vial of cocaine out of his desk drawer and started chopping up lines on a small mirror, I’m 90 percent sure I declined his offer to do some with him, not because I didn’t do drugs — I definitely did in those years — but because I was starting to feel uncomfortable. My memory of the discomfort is sharp and clear, but my memory of declining the coke is, as I said, about 90 percent,” she wrote.

Davis described the alleged assault, including what the man’s breath smelled like.

“He was against me, on top of me — so quickly — with his hands under my skirt and his mouth on mine, that I froze,” she wrote. “I lay there as he pushed himself inside me. The leather couch stuck to my skin, made noises beneath me. His breath smelled like coffee and stale bread. He didn’t use a condom.”

Davis wrote she did not tell anyone about the alleged assault for decades.

“I never told anyone for decades — not a friend, not a boyfriend, not a therapist, not my husband when I got married years later,” she wrote.

Davis brought up Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who publicly came forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault decades ago, saying she was not surprised she didn’t talk about the alleged assault until years later. Ford publicly came forward in an interview with The Washington Post.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit that for more than 30 years, Christine Blasey Ford didn’t talk about the assault she remembers, the one she accuses Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh of committing,” Davis wrote.

She said Ford was “criticized” for not remembering the address of where the alleged assault occurred. However, Davis pointed out that Ford recalled the alleged attack in vivid detail.

“That’s what happens: Your memory snaps photos of the details that will haunt you forever, that will change your

life and live under your skin. It blacks out other parts of the story that really don’t matter much,” she wrote.

Ford has requested the FBI to investigate the alleged sexual assault – which Davis called a “brave request.”

“Ford wants the FBI to investigate so that some of the details she doesn’t remember can be established. It’s a brave request,” Davis wrote. “Perhaps the aging men who are poised to interrogate her, unless they hide behind

surrogates, should pause for a moment and think about the courage it takes for a woman to say: Here is my memory. It has haunted me for decades. It changed my life. You need to know about it now because of what is at stake for this country.”

On late Friday night, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley granted Ford another extension to decide whether she will testify to the committee. Grassley initially invited Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University, to testify Monday and gave Ford until 10 a.m. Friday to respond. That deadline passed Friday without a deal after Ford’s attorneys made clear this week Ford didn’t want to testify Monday but suggested she would do so on another day.

Ford said she was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17 when he allegedly assaulted her at a house party in Maryland. She claims he pinned her to a bed, attempted to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

Kavanaugh, a federal appeals judge, has denied the accusations and said he’s willing to testify before the Judiciary Committee to prove his innocence.

