Patrick Caddell, pollster who also contributed to Fox News, is dead at 68: report

Patrick Caddell, a former Fox News contributor, reportedly died Saturday at age 68.

The political pollster died as a result of complications of a stroke, his colleague Professor Kendra Stewart told The New York Times.

Caddell was born in South Carolina on May 19, 1950. He lived in Massachusetts and Florida during his childhood, among other places, as a result of his father’s role in the Coast Guard, the outlet said.

His launch into the world of polling came when he devised a “voter election model” for a class in high school, which he attended in Jacksonville, Florida, according to The Times.

“I set up at the courthouse and called all the elections early with great abandon, with no idea what I was doing,” he reportedly said. “And they all turned out right.”

Among Caddell’s credits throughout his career in politics were his contributions to former President Jimmy Carter’s campaign, The Times said.

Caddell reportedly leaves behind two siblings, a daughter and three grandchildren.