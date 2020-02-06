Patient recruiter linked to $1M kickback conspiracy sentenced to prison

A patient recruiter was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for receiving more than $1 million in illegal kickback payments.

Dominic Trumbo, 45, who owned a consulting agency in Virginia, recruited – or paid others to recruit – more than 4,000 Medicare beneficiaries for multiple home health companies across the country, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

Trumbo instructed his employees to call Medicare beneficiaries and offer them incentives to sign up for home health care, evidence from his trial showed. He then sold the beneficiaries’ information to home health agencies in exchange for illegal kickback payments.

Trumbo and his co-conspirators created fake contracts and invoices to hid their activity, the DOJ said.

A federal grand jury found Trumbo guilty in July 2019 of conspiracy to pay and receive illegal kickbacks and solicitation or receipt of kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program.

Chief U.S. District Judge Denise Page ordered Trumbo to pay more than $1 million in restitution and forfeit $203,300.