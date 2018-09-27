Passenger jet crashes into water in Micronesia: report

Everyone onboard an Air Niugini plane that crashed into the water early Friday in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) is believed to be safe, officials said.

The incident occurred in Chuuk, an official with the country’s Division of Civil Aviation told RNZ Pacific.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the Boeing 737-800 plane crashed in the lagoon, located near an airport, during its take-off or landing, the outlet reported.

An official with the airport told RNZ Pacific 36 passengers and 11 flight crew members were onboard the aircraft.

Only the top half of the plane was visible in a photo obtained by RNZ Pacific, and small boats boarded with people were scattered around it.

The aircraft was enroute to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea, the outlet reported.

Officials with the airline were reportedly in a meeting regarding the incident.