Flooding closes some roads near Jackson, Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyoming — Flooding is causing some disruptions near Jackson.

The National Elk Refuge and Jackson Hole Community Pathways say high, fast-moving water in the Gros Ventre River has created flooding conditions near Highway 89/191.

Officials say approximately 500 yards of the multi-use pathway and adjoining Refuge land is underwater.

“This is a pretty dynamic situation,” Refuge Manager Brian Glaspell said. “Due to the high snowpack and recent warm temperatures, forecasters are predicting possible increases in creek and river levels through Saturday.”

Officials say the pathway closure may be extended around the affected location if conditions change.

The Gros Ventre Road in Grand Teton National Park closed on Tuesday due to significant erosion threatening the road.

For more information about the Gros Ventre Road closure, please visit the park’s webpage at www.nps.gov/grte, Facebook and Twitter at GrandTetonNPS, or call the park’s road report information line at 307-739-3682.